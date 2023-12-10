Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field in the 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023. Match will start on 10 Dec 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 04:17 PMZimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy (In for Theo van Woerkom), Craig Young, Joshua Little.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 04:12 PMZimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wesley Madhevere, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl (C), Clive Madande (WK), Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 04:10 PMZimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 03:29 PMWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.