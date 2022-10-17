Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and invited Zimbabwe to bat first.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup: The T20 World Cup witnessed yet another upset in the second day of the tournament. West Indies, who were considered the favourites against Scotland, found themselves on the receiving end and lost the contest by 42 runs. In the second encounter of the day, Zimbabwe are playing against Ireland and it will be interesting to see, which team ends up as the winners. Follow the LIVE score of ZIM vs IRE, T20 World Cup:

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

