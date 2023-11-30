Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 27/0

Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 30 Nov 2023 at 01:00 PM

Venue : United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek



Zimbabwe squad -

Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Nick Welch, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

Kenya squad -

Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Pushkar Sharma, Rushab Patel, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Ndandason, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

