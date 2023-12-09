Zimbabwe Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: Match 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM
Zimbabwe Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 09 Dec 2023 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
Kenya Women squad -
Daisy Njoroge, Kreeshna Vivek Mehta, Mercy Sifuna, Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Mary Mwangi, Queentor Abel, Charity Muthoni, Flavia Odhiambo, Josephine Abwom, Judith Ajiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Khagoitsa
Follow all the updates here:
Zimbabwe Women vs Kenya Women Match Details
