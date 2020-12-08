e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping

200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping

A much larger gathering could be seen at the Singhu border than previous days, with the protesting farmers saying more of them have arrived since Monday night.

delhi Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:14 IST
Shiv Sunny and Kainat Sarfaraz | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Shiv Sunny and Kainat Sarfaraz | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers shout slogans at a protest site during a nationwide strike against the newly enacted farm laws on a foggy morning at Singhu border near Delhi on December 8, 2020.
Farmers shout slogans at a protest site during a nationwide strike against the newly enacted farm laws on a foggy morning at Singhu border near Delhi on December 8, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

As the four-hour Bharat Bandh or the nationwide strike on Tuesday called by farmers protesting against three farm laws is taking shape, the crowd at Delhi’s borders is swelling by the minute as more farmers have joined the demonstration since Monday night and many more are yet to arrive. Security at the borders where the farmer groups are camping has been stepped up in view of the strike.

At the Singhu border, police personnel have taken positions along the barricades and at several other points. They have also made a makeshift arrangement with ropes to prevent people from taking one of the two walkable routes along the borderline. The Delhi Police had said on Monday they will take strict legal action against persons who try to disrupt the movement of traffic or people or forcefully close shops during the bandh.

Follow latest updates on bharat bandh here

A much larger gathering could be seen at the Singhu border than previous days, with the protesting farmers saying more of them have arrived since Monday night. “About 200 trucks laden with farmers are set to arrive at the Singhu border by today afternoon. Many have already reached, hence the increase in the rush,” Anavjeet Singh, a farmer from Balauli village of Ropar district, said.

Kamal Singh, sarpanch of Katli village in Ropar district, said that the farmers’ protest has received support from people across the country as well as the international diaspora.

Unlike the past 12 days when eateries and small shops at the Singhu intersection would remain open -- though without much business -- on Tuesday almost all those shops were shut.

Protesting farmers completely blocked Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border that connects Delhi and Ghaziabad. Until Monday night, only one carriageway of the highway was blocked along with the service road of National Highway 24 at the UP Gate border that is closed for the past 10 days.

The highway, that was forced shut by the protesting farmers around 10am on Tuesday, saw traffic snarls, prompting the Delhi Police to ensure additional deployment of security personnel as well as the traffic police. The farmers, however, kept a passage open for emergency service vehicles.

tags
top news
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
90-year-old British woman is first to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot
90-year-old British woman is first to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot
LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar arrives to meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar arrives to meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police call AAP’s allegation of Kejriwal’s house arrest ‘baseless, unfounded’
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police call AAP’s allegation of Kejriwal’s house arrest ‘baseless, unfounded’
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Wade, Smith take charge after Finch falls early
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Wade, Smith take charge after Finch falls early
Pfizer, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech apply for EUA in India: Here’s what might happen next
Pfizer, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech apply for EUA in India: Here’s what might happen next
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In