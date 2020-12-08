Bharat Bandh: Security beefed up at Delhi borders; police patrol marketplaces

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:28 IST

Delhi Police started patrolling market areas and other public places early morning on Tuesday to ensure law and order in view of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers protesting at different borders of the national Capital against the three new farm laws. Security at the borders where the farmer groups are camping was also sufficiently stepped up in the wake of the bandh. However, nothing untoward was reported early morning.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) and Delhi Police spokesperson, Eish Singhal, said farmers have called for bandh from 11am. “We have our men deployed in the city as well as at the borders. Traffic situation is also being closely monitored. We are conducting regular patrolling to keep a watch in residential as well as market areas,” he said.

Apart from the borders, adequate police deployment was seen on Tuesday morning in markets like Karol Bagh, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk and Sarojini Nagar. Police also ensured sufficient presence at the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals in the wake of the declared bandh.

On Monday, farmer groups had said they have appealed to their supporters to observe the bandh between 11am and 3pm in order to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

However, they said ambulances and other emergency services and those travelling to attend weddings will be allowed to ply during the strike.

Reacting to this, the Delhi Police had, on Monday, said they will take strict legal action against persons who try to disrupt movement of traffic or people or forcefully close shops during the bandh. Senior officers said around 4,000 traffic personnel and thousands of security personnel will be deployed at the borders and the city roads to regulate the traffic and avoid any untoward incidents.

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava also said that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC), prohibiting gathering of people, is already in place in the entire city.

“Our maximum strength will be on roads and an elaborate traffic and security arrangement has been put in place for the nationwide strike. Nobody will be allowed to take the law in his or her hands,” he said.