Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Peaceful strike from 11am to 3pm today, say farmers

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates:

live-update Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 06:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protesting farmers raising slogans against farm reform laws at Delhi Highway near Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border of Distt Sonipat, in Haryana.
The Bharat bandh or the nationwide strike called by the farmers against the farm laws will begin at 11am and continue till 3pm on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for the past 11 days.

During the strike, the farmers are expected to block roads and services such as transport and banking may be affected. However, medical services like an ambulance or even weddings will go as usual.

The next round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Follow live updates here:

Will take strict legal action against disruptors: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said they will take strict legal action against persons who would try to disrupt movement of traffic or people or forcefully close shops during the Bharat Bandh.

There will be complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ till 3 pm today: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

There will be complete ‘Bharat bandh’ till 3 pm on Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told reporters.

