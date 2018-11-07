3 FIRs and 2 rallies: Blame game over ruckus at Delhi’s Signature Bridge continues

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) pertaining to the violence between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on Sunday. While all three FIRs were registered at New Usmanpur police station, the cases were later transferred to the crime branch for investigation.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range), Ravindra Yadav, said one of the three FIRs was registered against Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, for allegedly threatening BJP Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

On Monday, Tiwari had emailed a complaint pertaining to the incident to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

In his complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (north-east), Tiwari had said, “…I had no intention of sharing the dais with the honourable chief minister or any other dignitary… AAP workers and supporters started sloganeering ‘Manoj Tiwari haaye haaye’, obstructed my way and assaulted me… they also threatened to kill me.”

The second FIR, police said, was filed against BJP workers for allegedly assaulting and threatening an AAP worker, identified as Taukir, who had lodged a written complaint at the police station. The joint commissioner of police said another FIR was registered against AAP workers on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP worker BN Jha, who had alleged he was assaulted and threatened by AAP workers.

Earlier in the day, the BJP’s Delhi unit organised two protest marches in the city, demanding the arrest of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan for allegedly manhandling their party president Manoj Tiwari at the event.

While around 300 BJP workers marched to Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines from Chandgiram Akhada on Tuesday morning, some other party members gheraoed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence in Jamia Nagar with black flags. The protesters alleged that the violence against Tiwari was an insult to the entire Poorvanchali community.

BJP Delhi Pradesh vice-president Jai Prakash, who was among those protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence, said, “The attack on Tiwari ji is an attack on the pride of the entire Poorvanchal community. The people of Poorvanchal should boycott this government and their politics of violence.”

Senior BJP leader Rambeer Bidhuri, who led the protest outside Khan’s residence, said, “Khan’s threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and pushing him down warrant his arrest. We will stage daily protests outside his house if the police fail to arrest him soon.”

