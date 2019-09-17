64-year-old man, his wife run over by truck in Jahangirpuri

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:57 IST

A 64-year-old motor mechanic and his wife were killed after an allegedly speeding truck hit them while they were crossing a road in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday. The errant driver fled the accident spot leaving the truck behind, the police said.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against the absconding truck driver. Police said they have established the ownership of the truck and will contact the owner to ascertain the identity of the man who was behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

The couple who died in the accident was identified as Hukum Chand and his wife Beena Devi,56. They were residents of Delhi’s Kiran Vihar near Kirari. Chand worked as a motor mechanic while his wife was a housewife. The couple is survived by five children, the police said.

Police said that the accident took place at around 6 am when the couple along with their two children were crossing a road after returning from Himachal Pradesh.

“They de-boarded the bus near a prepaid booth on the Ring Road and were crossing the road when a speeding truck bearing Haryana’s registration number hit the couple. Their children had already crossed the road,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

According to the officer, while the woman died on the spot, her husband succumbed to his injuries in Lok Nayak hospital.

The couple’s son, Rakesh Kumar,33, who was present there with his brother told the police that his parents were crossing the road behind him when the mishap took place. Some auto drivers present there rushed the couple to a nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead and her husband was referred to Lok Nayak hospital, the police said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 02:57 IST