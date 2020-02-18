75 Delhi Police personnel awarded on Raising Day for exemplary service

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:55 IST

Seventy-five police officers, between the ranks of joint commissioners and head constables, were felicitated with the Police Commissioner’s Commendation Disc, a new award that has been introduced in the Delhi Police to acknowledge the “outstanding” and “commendable service” of personnel.

While 25 police officers were given Gold Commendation Discs, 50 were rewarded with Silver Discs. The 75 were rewarded by the police chief Amulya Patnaik on the Raising Day of the Delhi Police.

This new award is in addition to the existing “out-of-turn promotions” and “Asadharan Karya Puruskar” the city police have been giving to their personnel for bravery and exemplary work.

Only personnel with unblemished service of 24 years are eligible for the Gold Disc, while those with a clean record of 16 years will be eligible for the Silver Disc.

“The objective is to inspire and encourage our personnel to perform better. There was a need to honour our personnel who work relentlessly and perform duties under difficult conditions. Such rewards will inject our personnel with vigour, energy and encouragement and raise their level of performance,” Patnaik said.

On Raising Day, the police also released a new song, “Delhi Police—Abhiman Mera”, almost 30 years after their previous song was introduced. The lyrics of the 4.15 minute long song were composed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Samota.

“This musical composition showcases the various duties the Delhi Police performs with focus on public cooperation, sacrifices and the hard work that the personnel put in every day. Through this song, we are giving something fresh and contemporary to our new generation constabulary,” the police chief said.