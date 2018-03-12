A ‘trade bandh’ to oppose sealing, major markets in Delhi to remain shut today

New Delhi All major wholesale and retail markets in the National Capital will remain shut on Tuesday as traders have decided to observe a ‘trade bandh’ against the ongoing sealing drive by the municipal corporations on the direction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in a statement, said that more than seven lakh traders belonging to about 2, 500 traders associations would participate in the protest.

Prominent markets likely to be closed on Tuesday are Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazaar, Kamla Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Vikas Marg, Preet Vihar, Model Town, Azadpur, Kalkaji among several others.

On February 2 and 3, the traders had shut their shops for two days to mark their protest against the sealing action which began in December 2017.

CAIT’s secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said it would hold a ‘vyapaari panchayat’ in Karol Bagh in which thousands of traders are expected to participate.

Khandelwal said that a moratorium bill for sealing by the Central government should be brought in the current session of Parliament. “It is expected that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not play political game and also bring a bill, to stop sealing, on the first day of assembly session on March 16. He should also notify 351 roads for mixed land use without any further delay,” he said.

Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association said traders and shopkeepers in Connaught Place would also extend their support to the bandh call.

“No major action has been initiated in Connaught Place by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as such. However, it has sealed some basements for alleged misuse and is also carrying out a survey of mezzanine floors. Our demand is that traders must be given some time to rectify alleged violation if any. Sealing is not the only solution,” he said.

On Monday, a delegation of CAIT met Union home minister Rajnath Singh on the issue and apprised him about the implications of action by the civic bodies against alleged violation of civic norms in the city.

Singh advised us to make a representation of traders before the Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and assured us to bring a permanent solution to the problem, said Khandelwal.

On Monday, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation sealed 23 properties in Gagan Vihar, Shakarpur and Gandhi Nagar for misuse of stilt floor.