Activist in Delhi as part of walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for women’s safety

Srishti Bakshi has walked around 2,800km across nine states, interacting with people in villages to raise awareness about women safety and empowerment. The 31-year-old said she will walk another 1,000km to complete her journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

On Sunday evening, Bakshi came to the India Gate lawns as part of the Delhi leg in her journey to raise awareness about her campaign on ‘Women’s Safety and their Empowerment through Digital and Financial Literacy’. Curious onlookers gathered around her and asked her about her cross-country walk.

As part of ‘The New Delhi Night Walk’, she started walking from Greater Noida, UP, at 10pm towards Delhi’s Geeta Colony. From Delhi, she will walk across Punjab and Haryana, before entering Jammu and Kashmir.

Two years ago Bakshi, who lives with her husband in Hong Kong, decided to walk across the country to spread awareness on women empowerment and safety. A graduate from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Bakshi said she started her campaign after reading a news report about gang-rape of woman and her daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar.

“I used to have arguments with friends about how India was beautiful and had a great culture but it was not safe for women. I would debate but only to lose it next day when news of rape and molestation were reported from India. That’s why I decided to do something about it,” she said.

Last year in September, Bakshi started her 260-day walk to cover 3,800 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. In 171 days of her march since then, she has covered 62 villages in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharasthra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Bakshi said that her NGO works to engage with people to bring changes in their attitude. “I noticed how all states are different yet women faced certain common problems such as domestic violence, child marriages, dowry, alcoholism of their husbands,” she said.

She said her campaign aims at empowering women at grassroots so that they can take their own decisions. “We conduct activity based workshops in coordination with aganwadi and district collectors’ office on various issues,” she said.