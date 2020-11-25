e-paper
After video goes viral, woman who shot at shuttered shop in north-east Delhi arrested

After video goes viral, woman who shot at shuttered shop in north-east Delhi arrested

delhi Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:04 IST
Delhi police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly opening fire at a grocery shop last Wednesday. The video of the woman firing the shots in north-east Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar area and loudly abusing someone (the person is not seen in the video) was widely shared on social media after the incident. Investigation has revealed that she had bought the pistol from one of her contacts in Loni, Ghaziabad, to frighten the shop owner.

Police have identified the arrested woman as Nusrat (only by her first name), who lives in Chauhan Bangar with her second husband. Police said the woman, a homemaker, does not have any previous criminal record.

According to the police, on November 18, a call was received at Jafrabad police station reporting that multiple gunshots have been fired in lane number four of Chauhan Bangar area. A police team reached the spot, found that four rounds had been fired at the shutter of a closed grocery shop.

During inquiry, police found that the shop belonged to one Fahim, who also lives in the same area. With the help of CCTV footage and local inquiries, it was found that the person who had fired the shots was a woman clad in a burqa.

“Further inquiries helped us identify her and she was arrested following a search. She was booked for illegal possession of arms and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. During questioning, the woman told us that a man known to her, Shahrukh, 25, had mortgaged his cellphone with the grocery shop owner some time ago and the shop owner was not returning the phone. When she went to ask for Shahrukh’s phone, Fahim refused to hand it over and this sparked a heated argument between the woman and the shop owner,” said a senior police officer, adding that this happened a few days before the day of shooting (November 18).

Nusrat returned home, but to take revenge, she arranged for a pistol from one Maksood, in Loni, Ghaziabad, with the help of a person named Irfan. “She said Irfan also took her to Fahim’s shop in Chauhan Bangar on November 18 on his motorcycle and she fired at the shuttered shop. Irfan also helped her flee the spot after the shooting. Nusrat said she later handed over the pistol to Irfan,” the officer quoted above said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Ved Prakash Surya said while Nusrat has been arrested, information is being gathered about Irfan. “Multiple teams have been formed and searches are underway to arrest him and recover the pistol,” he said..

