AQI poor: Health conscious Delhi-NCR residents take to yoga, indoors

delhi

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:37 IST

Since October set in, Capital’s air has gone for a toss impacting denizens. Those who were already fighting Covid-19, and staying indoors had started to come out only now, but no longer is that the case. The developing smog is enveloping Delhi-NCR yet again, discouraging many to not to venture out for their regular morning walks or jogs.

Outdoor to indoor, in air purified environment

“I’ve an early case of arthritis and was recommended regular, light exercises. I would earlier go to the neighbourhood park in my locality at least once every day to be able to do so. But now, breathing has become hard! Right in the morning hours one can see smog. So now, I’ve been staying indoors and doing yoga at home with an air purifier in the house. Health matters, especially during the time of a pandemic,” says Meenakshi Gupta, a resident of Noida.

Yoga classes a hit, offline or online

A few days back, one could spot hordes of people sprawled across various parks and gardens on a regular day, but now, many residents have taken to indoor yoga sessions amid rising pollution levels.

“Yoga helps with breathing ailments which plague most Delhiites today because of the bad AQI. Since the situation has started worsening, I’ve seen an increase in number of people wanting to come to the studio.” - Poonam Arora, yoga instructor

Poonam Arora, from Priyasha Yoga Studio (for print - a Rohini-based yoga studio) in Rohini, informs that people are of late preferring to learn yoga indoors instead of an open space. “Yoga helps with breathing ailments which plague most Delhiites today because of the bad AQI. Since the situation has started worsening, I’ve seen an increase in number of people wanting to come to the studio, to keep their health in check. As far as the Covid-19 concern goes, I take special care of social distancing, screen everyone before a batch begins, and get the studio sanitised after every session!”

An east Delhi based yoga instructor, Harendra Gautam confirms that demand for home visits for yoga classes have also increased in the recent past. “During this season, because of stubble burning, there are more cases of lung ailments reported by residents in Delhi-NCR. I’ve been getting requests for yoga classes from families and professionals who are working from home and earlier didn’t want to risk going out to the gyms, and now don’t feel like like going to open spaces or parks due to pollution. And there is definitely a more conscious realisation among people that yoga is helpful in keeping many diseases at bay,” he says.

Health on priority? Yoga se hi hoga

And some denizens have reverted to the virtual medium that they tried out at the start of lockdown. A Mehrauli-based yoga practitioner, Leelanand Thakur says he has been conducting yoga classes online for his patrons, which protects them from pollution induced ailments as well as builds their immunity to fight coronavirus. “Three of my clients had developed symptoms of coronavirus and through regular online yoga classes, they emerged unscathed. People are opting for virtual classes so that they can stay safe at home, and yoga does work wonders for their physical as well as mental health. Needless to say, it does benefit those having breathing ailments as well. So practising yoga amid rising pollution is of course a safe option indoors,” he adds.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter