Archbishop of Delhi: All Holy masses,parishes to remain suspended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus turmoil

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:56 IST

Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto on Thursday said that all Holy Masses and other services in its parishes will remain suspended till March 31 in line with government instructions regarding COVID-19.

Father Robinson, Secretary to Archbishop of Delhi said Mass held on weekdays and Sundays have been suspended till 31 March.

“We will live stream Mass on social media. All are requested to stay at their home and pray,” he said.

Meanwhile, mass gatherings have been suspended at St. Michael’s Church in Mahim, Mumbai till April 1.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital will remain closed till March 31.

He further said that gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the capital.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Three persons have died from the disease.