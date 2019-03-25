Body of 45-year-old woman found in Delhi’s Mandawali

The body of a 45-year-old woman was found at her home in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Sunday afternoon. The police said they do not suspect any foul play because no visible injury marks were found on the woman’s body.

Her body has been sent to a government hospital for an autopsy, which will help the police ascertain the exact cause of her death.

The woman lived alone in the house after her husband’s death around five years ago. The couple did not have a child. The police said the woman was in a state of depression since her husband’s death.

No case was registered in connection with her death. An inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was initiated, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that the incident came to light around 3pm after the police control room received a call regarding a woman who was locked inside her home for the past two days. A police team reached there and met the caller, the woman’s brother.

“The woman’s brother told police personnel that his sister had not been answering his phone calls for the past two days. The house was locked from inside and his sister was not responding to his repeated knocks on the door. The brother entered the house through an open window in the presence of the police staff. He found his sister dead in the bathroom,” Singh said.

The DCP said the woman married her husband around 17 years ago. Her husband died five years ago. The woman is survived by her three brothers and a sister.

