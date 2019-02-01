Body of man, wrapped in four blankets, found in Geeta Colony; police probing if he died of cold

Wrapped in at least four blankets, the body of an unidentified man was found near a flyover in Geeta Colony on Thursday morning, police said.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said there was no external injury on the body and suspected he either died of cold or illness. According to another investigator, the man had complained of chest pain on Wednesday night and had also taken medicine from a nearby mohalla clinic two days earlier. The death was reported to the police at 8.30am Thursday by a passerby. “When we arrived at the spot, we found the man wrapped in four thin blankets,” the officer said.

The man had a thin frame and seemed to be in his late 40s, the officer said. “There was neither an identity card with him, nor any prescription or medicine,” the officer said.

The police initiated inquest proceedings and spoke to residents and stall owners. Some said they had spotted him picking garbage from the neighbourhood.

“A woman who sells tea nearby said the man had bought a cup of tea from her Wednesday night. During a brief conversation, he had mentioned some chest ailment,” the officer said.

The police officer said investigators spoke to the staff of the mohalla clinic who said they had provided him some medicines for his illness two days earlier.

“The man did not have an identity card that is mandatory for seeking services at the mohalla clinic, but the staff had provided him medicines on a humanitarian basis,” the officer said.

The police have sent his body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 11:25 IST