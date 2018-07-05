Burari family planned to replicate hanging ritual with a relative, notes reveal

An analysis of the handwritten notes recovered from the Burari house, where 11 members of a family were found dead on Sunday, has revealed that the family was planning to replicate the ritualistic hanging with a relative.

The Bhatia family was confident that they would survive the ceremony and had planned to repeat it with a relative of a daughter-in-law of the family who was facing problems, the police added.

The dead included 77-year-old Narayan Devi, her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45), their wives Savita (48) and Tina (42) respectively, a daughter Pratibha (57) and five grandchildren, Priyanka (33), Neetu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv and Shivam.

“As per the notes, the family’s next plan was to replicate the ritualistic exercise with Tina’s sister Mamta. However, Mamta wasn’t aware of what they had planned for her,” said the officer.

The hanging “ritual” was part of a seven-day “thanksgiving ceremony” in which death wasn’t ever in the picture.

The family was delighted when Priyanka found a match in a software engineer earlier this year. After the engagement on June 17, Lalit proposed a seven-day thanksgiving ceremony, but since the family was hosting relatives during the ceremony, they waited until June 23 when the last guest left. “Keeping the ceremony a top secret was part of the ritual,” the officer said.

“The first six days, according to the notes, involved rehearsals in which they would bind their limbs, blindfold themselves and tie the noose around their necks. CCTV footage confirms the stools and cables were brought in on the last day,” said the officer.

On the seventh day, they were meant to hang themselves, but survive, police said.