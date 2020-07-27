Cinema halls in Delhi gear up to resume operations

delhi

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 03:36 IST

While the Centre is yet to take a final call on when to allow cinema halls to resume operations, multiplexes are putting measures in place to ensure the safety of moviegoers.

From paperless tickets and online bookings to staggered seating and show timings, multiplexes have prepared detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Multiplexes have been shut since March 12 in Delhi due to the pandemic.

Most cinema halls, especially multiplexes, are doing away with the system of issuing paper tickets at the counters. All bookings will be done online, even those who walk into the theatres can book tickets online using QR codes.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said, “In order to minimise human contact, digital transactions have been enabled via e-wallets and other online aggregators…To facilitate paperless movie ticket purchases at the box office, QR codes that can be scanned to enter the cinema will now be sent to customers’ phones.”

The seating arrangement will be staggered depending on the Centre’s guidelines. Most halls plan to leave one seat between individuals while others are planning to leave one seat between two distinct bookings. They also plan to rework show timings in such a way that intermissions and endings don’t clash.

Rajiv Patni, COO, INOX Leisure Ltd, said, “From a distancing perspective, we already have our back-end algorithm ready, which would leave a seat’s gap between two distinct bookings. Our shows will be programmed in such a manner that there are no simultaneous entries, intermissions or exits.”

Most multiplexes are planning to do away with frisking individuals at the entrance. But they will be screened using thermal scanners and it will be mandatory for people to wear masks.

People can order food online, but they will have to go to the counter to collect it, as most multiplexes are planning to discontinue delivery services inside the hall to minimise contact.

To ensure a safe environment inside the halls, there is a detailed plan to sanitise them after each show. Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India and director of the multiplexes association of India, said, “Touchpoints such as handrails and door handles will be sanitised before, during and after each show. Seats will be sanitised after each show. After each show, row-wise exit in a social distanced manner will be facilitated by our staff. Our washrooms will also be sanitised and disinfected every two hours and cleaned throughout the day.”

For the safety of its staff, PPE kits with masks, gloves and sanitiser will be provided to each employee. “Employees will share their Aarogya Setu status prior to entry, on a daily basis. They will also be thermally screened at the entrance and provided new face masks for safety,” said Sampat.