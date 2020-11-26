e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: Actively considering some kind of curfew, Delhi government tells high court

Covid-19: Actively considering some kind of curfew, Delhi government tells high court

The court said the government should consider setting up a portal where fines, collected for not adhering to the social distancing norms, are deposited with little or no cash transaction

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:55 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi high court in New Delhi.
The Delhi high court in New Delhi.(File photo)
         

The Delhi government on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that it is “actively considering” imposing some kind of curfew -- either a night curfew or on weekends. The state government was responding to the court which sought to know whether the national Capital is implementing any lockdown in order to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the Delhi government, told a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad that even though a decision has not been taken on the imposition of the curfew, it is actively being considered.

The court, while hearing a plea by the lawyer by Rakesh Malhotra seeking ramping up of tests in the city, also said that the Delhi government should consider setting up a portal where fines, collected for not adhering to social distancing norms, are deposited with little or no cash transaction.



It said that the portal should have a fixed time frame where the offenders can deposit fine online. It also said that there should be enforcement in wedding parties to check whether the government order of limiting the number of attendees to 50 is being followed.

The court said there should be SOPs for banquet halls, adding, “We cannot allow these wedding parties to become super spreaders because this is the season of weddings and similar functions.”

