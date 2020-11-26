e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28

PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28

The Prime Minister, according to officials, will visit various facilities at SII’s Hadapsar campus where the Pune firm has began the production of Covishield vaccine

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:59 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustan Times, Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday to see the Covid-19 vaccine production and proposed distribution plan, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

“We have received official confirmation about the Prime Minister’s visit to Pune on November 28. The PM will visit Serum Institute which is working on the production of Covid-19 vaccine,” said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

However, there was no independent confirmation from the Prime Minister’s office on his visit as yet.

Meanwhile, the administration has already held multiple meetings to prepare for Modi’s visit to Pune. The Prime Minister, according to officials, will visit various facilities at SII’s Hadapsar campus where the Pune firm has began the production of Covishield vaccine.

Also Read: Fears of booming black market rises amidst Covid-19 vaccine rush in China

SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca. Both University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Monday said that their vaccine was up to 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials, raising hopes for its arrival in India by the end of the year.

Rao said the minute to minute programme of Modi would be ready by afternoon. “The PM’s visit will be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms,” said another official from the district administration.

Modi’s visit will precede the arrival of ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries at Serum Institute of India in Pune on December 4 to oversee the production of the Covid-19 vaccine and the company’s distribution plan, once it gets a nod from the regulators for use.

According to the itinerary released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the “familiarisation” visit of foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in Delhi will be for one day and in two groups. The ambassadors will visit SII in the morning and spend around three hours visiting facilities at the company’s Hadapsar campus. By afternoon, they will arrive at Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, which is also working on the production of another Covid-19 vaccine, at its Hinjewadi campus, before heading back to Delhi.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In