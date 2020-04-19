Covid-19: Delhi paid the price of markaz incident, says chief minister Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:23 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital paid the price of the markaz event where thousands of Tablighi Jamaat followers had gathered last month. The markaz (centre) of the religious group emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus disease Covid-19, leading to spurt in the rate of infection.

“Delhi paid the price of markaz incident and inflow of travellers from other countries,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He stated that Covid-19 was spreading rapidly in the national capital but the situation was “still under control”.

“For the last few days, coronavirus cases in Delhi are on a rise. We have also conducted more testing in the past few days. Yesterday, we got the report of 736 cases. Out of 736, 186 were positive,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal mentioned that all those 186 were asymptomatic. “They did not know they were infected. This is even more worrying. At times people don’t even know that they are infected,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister informed that one of those 186, was working as a volunteer at the food distribution centre of Delhi government and added that he has ordered rapid testing at the centre.

Kejriwal said there will be no relaxation in lockdown in Delhi for now. He said that the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is improvement, the relaxation will be given.

“After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation in the lockdown, as of now,” the Chief Minister said.