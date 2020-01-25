e-paper
Home / Delhi News / December 16 gang rape: Medical records, other papers of gang rape convicts handed over to their counsel

delhi Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:20 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday said that no further directions are to be issued to the Tihar jail authorities for providing relevant documents, and disposed off a plea by advocate AP Singh, counsel for the three convicts in the December 16 gang rape case, seeking relevant documents for the convicts to file curative and mercy petitions.

The court was hearing a plea by AP Singh, the counsel for Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur, seeking directions to supply relevant documents required for them to file curative and mercy petitions.

On Saturday, Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that the jail authorities had already supplied the documents. He told the court that the jail authorities possess the receipt and application made by Singh. He contended that these are delay tactics being used by the convicts to further postpone the date of hanging.

“The entire process is to defeat the law. We have already supplied all the documents. We procured all the documents from all the jails they went to,” Ahmed said, following which he produced before the court the diary of one of the convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, which he had named “Darinda”, as well as several paintings and other documents.

“These are all we have. If the court directs, we can hand these over to the convicts right now,” the counsel said.

Countering these submissions, advocate AP Singh, told the court that he had received some documents late Friday around 10:30pm. However, he is yet to receive the 170-page diary and some medical documents from the jail authorities. He also told the court that he needed the diary and medical documents to file the mercy petition for Vinay Sharma.

Singh claimed that Sharma was being poisoned slowly and had been hospitalised, but his medical reports are not being supplied to him.

“Vinay made several paintings, and we want to inform the President about them. Also, we need to know how much he earned from those paintings,” Singh said.

He alleged that Pawan Gupta’s head was “split open” in Mandoli jail and he was shifted to a hospital but those documents were not supplied to the counsel either. The documents related to the health of the third convict Akshay Kumar Singh were also not supplied, and were required to file his curative and mercy petitions, the lawyer said.

Following this, the documents were given by the jail authorities and the matter was disposed of.

