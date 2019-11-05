Delhi couple goes to departmental store, stabbed by group of people after a tiff

delhi

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:34 IST

A couple was injured after they were allegedly attacked with knives by a group of men outside a departmental store in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on early Tuesday morning following an altercation. Both suffered multiple stab wounds on their forearms and hands and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajender Nagar area, police said.

Both are said to be out of danger, the police added. Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma confirmed that the couple was attacked but said details were being collected to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the attack. He said a case is being registered in connection with the crime.

According to the police, around 5.30 am, the couple went to a departmental store that remains open round the clock to purchase something where they got into altercation with a group of four-five men over an issue details of which are not clear.

The altercation turned into a scuffle and the miscreants allegedly attacked the couple with knives. They fled the crime scene after that, the police said.

A passerby informed the police control room after which the injured couple was rushed to the hospital. The police are scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the identities of the suspects.