Delhi elections: Congress ties up with RJD; to announce names of remaining 16 contenders on Monday

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:28 IST

Having announced the names of 54 candidates, the Delhi Congress only has one more day to release the list of remaining 16 contenders who will represent the party in the February 8 assembly elections.

On Sunday, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra confirmed that the party has finalised an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on four seats to woo Purvanchali voters. In Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam, the RJD contenders will seek votes under the Congress banner.

The Congress party, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years till the 2015 defeat, will be contesting the 2020 Delhi assembly elections in partnership with another party for the first time.

Senior leaders said the initial plan was to give the Karawal Nagar constituency to the RJD, but this decision was changed on Sunday. Contenders from these seats were chosen based on the population share of Purvanchali voters here.

“We are in the last leg of finalising candidates and got nearly 30-40 aspirants for these four seats. By Monday, we will announce the candidates on all of the remaining seats,” said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Sunday.

Among the 16 seats for which Congress is yet to announce a contestant is the New Delhi constituency, which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. The BJP is also yet to field a contender from this seat.

“We are discussing names and we will announce a strong candidate for this (New Delhi) seat as well, just like we have for all the other seats,” Chopra said.

In the 2013 assembly polls, Kejriwal become the ‘giant slayer’ by defeating Congress’ three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. In 2015, when Dikshit did not contest the elections, the Congress fielded former minister in Delhi cabinet Kiran Walia, who could only secure 5.37% because of anti-incumbency sentiment and landed the third spot.

Another important fight will be for Okhla constituency, which has been in the limelight because of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). While the AAP has pitched it’s sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Okhla constituency, the BJP’s candidate is Brahm Singh.

Former Congress legislator from the area, Asif Muhammad Khan has been actively supporting the protests and is expected to be Congress’s face from the constituency.

In the first list of candidates released by the Congress on Saturday, the party included a mixed bag of political heavyweights—its trusted former ministers and second-generation leaders; six sitting councillors have also found their names in the candidate list this time.