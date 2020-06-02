Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal

delhi

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal allowed the release of Manu Sharma, convicted for the murder of model Jessica Lal in 1999, news agency ANI reported.

ANI reported that the Baijal accepted the recommendation of the Sentence Review Board (SRB).

The seven-member SRB had met last month to decide on the release of 34 convicts, including Sharma, who are all eligible for release. The board’s recommendation were sent to Baijal.

Any convict - barring one found guilty of heinous crimes such as rape and murder, murder and robbery, murder in cases of terrorism and murder while out on parole - who has completed 14 years in prison without remission is eligible for early release.

In November 2019, Sharma’s lawyer Amit Sahni had approached the Delhi high court seeking his release. In his plea, he said that despite spending 23 years in jail (with remission added), and a record of good conduct in prison, the SRB denied his client’s release on four separate occasions in an “unfair and unlawful manner.”

The Delhi high court asked the board to consider Sharma’s case for release in its next board meeting, which took place on May 11.

The board consisted of the state home minister, who is its chairman, and the prison’s director-general, state home secretary, state law secretary, a district judge, the government’s chief probationary officer and a joint commissioner-rank officer of the Delhi Police.

Siddharth Vashishta, 43, better known by his alias Manu Sharma, shot dead model Jessica Lal, who was tending an unlicensed bar at a private party on April 30, 1999, after she refused to serve him a drink well past midnight. He is the son of Haryana politician Venod Sharma.

Sharma’s acquittal by a city court in February 2006 had triggered protests across the country, after which the Delhi high court took up the case. The high court reversed the order, saying the lower court ignored or misread material evidence. Sharma was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2006. The Supreme Court upheld the order in 2010.

Responding to the board’s decision, Jessica’s sister Sabrina Lal had said last month that she had forgiven Sharma.

Prison officials said Sharma’s work inside the prison helped his case for release. He runs a non-government organisation, Siddhartha Vashishta Charitable Trust, that started working in Tihar around eight years ago, and has funded the education of the children of prison inmates.