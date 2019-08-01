Delhi Lt Governor’s top aide duped of Rs 1.30 lakh in credit card fraud

delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:14 IST

The personal secretary of Delhi Lt Governor has been duped of more than Rs 1 lakh in a credit card fraud, according to an FIR filed in the case on Thursday.

The Delhi police registered the case on the complaint of Anoop Thakur, personal secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal. Thakur complained that he was duped of Rs 1,31,93 in three unauthorized financial transactions from his credit card, reports ANI.

In a recent incident, film and television actor Pallavi Joshi became a victim of credit card fraud after her account details were stolen and used for transactions worth Rs 12,000 in Europe. The actress lodged an FIR with the Versova police in Mumbai.

According to the police, Joshi, who lives at Seven Bungalows in Andheri (West), had her credit card in her possession on July 5, when the offence took place.

“I received five to six SMS alerts one after another. The amount deducted was in euros. I informed my bank and got my credit card blocked immediately,” Joshi said while speaking to HT. Unauthorised transactions worth Rs 12,000 were done on her credit card. A preliminary probe found that the fraudsters used her card’s details to make payments for taxi trips in Europe, a police source said.

