Delhi Police chief orders strict vigil in busy areas, markets after IAF strike on Jaish terror camps across LoC

In the aftermath of the Indian Air Force’s air strike at terror camps in Pakistan, Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners of police to ensure a tight vigil across national capital. The weekly law-and-order meeting is usually held on Friday, but on Wednesday, the police commissioner called a meeting.

During the meeting, Patnaik instructed the force to remain on high alert and step up the security, especially in the busy market places, shopping malls, government institutions, national monuments and at the state border areas. Police have also increased visibility at the airport, the interstate bus terminals and the railway stations in the city.

“We have visibility in local areas and the frequency of patrolling has been increased. Vehicles entering the capital from neighbouring states are being checked thoroughly. We have deployed NSG-trained commandos in anti-terror Parakram vans at strategic locations. Our dog squads are also sanitising VVIP areas and police personnel at each station have been asked to comb their local areas for suspicious atrocity,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

Cargo terminals at airport and parcel area at railway stations are also being frisked repeatedly, said the officer.

It is possible that terror suspects may use small-time gangs of auto-lifters to procure vehicles and use in Pulwama like attacks so a close watch is being kept on such gangs, second-hand car dealers, and unauthorised parking areas, the officer said.

Police have also intensified their tenant verification and are checking backgrounds of the homeless people staying in the government’s night shelters.

