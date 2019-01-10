Delhi Police dismissed 61 of its own personnel in 2018; figure lower than ’17

The Delhi Police in 2018 cracked down and dismissed 61 of its own police personnel for indulging in crimes, corruption, extortion, nexus with criminals, faulty investigation and misbehaviour, the annual report shows.

The personnel whose services were terminated included three inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, and six assistant sub-inspectors. This number, however, was lower than that recorded in 2016 when 109 officers and lower subordinates were punished and that of 2017 when 63 personnel were dismissed.

Police statistics show that the department took disciplinary action against 2,069 personnel last year, which is almost 4% down from 2017 when 2,153 personnel faced action — ranging from dismissal to seeking explanation on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. Overall, on an average, six police officers or personnel were awarded punishment of various kinds last year.

Addressing the media during Delhi Police’s annual press meet on Wednesday, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, said, “Discipline and staff morale remained areas of high priority for the senior hierarchy of Delhi Police. On the anti-corruption front, we maintained a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy. Strict administrative action, including dismissal in selected cases, was taken to curb acts of misdemeanour, impropriety or corruption. By exemplary punition, a stern no-nonsense message was disseminated to the rank through the supervisory formations.”

The annual report of the police shows that in 2018, a total of 433 police personnel were suspended for various offences whereas 793 departmental enquiries (DEs) were initiated, in which 1,008 police personnel were involved. During the last year, 318 police personnel were handed out major punishments. A total of 1,690 police personnel were awarded minor punishment of censure.

The anti-corruption helplines of Delhi Police received 638 calls, of which 378 were of inaction, 171 regarding corruption and 89 related to other issues. The 24x7 flying squad of the vigilance department attended 1,238 calls pertaining to allegations of harassment, inaction, and corruption last year. This squad was formed to give prompt response to complaints of corruption or misdeed lodged by Delhiites against any police personnel.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:22 IST