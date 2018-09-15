Dismiss acid attack survivor’s plea on nurse job: AIIMS to Delhi high court

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday informed the Delhi high court that reservation under the disability category for the post of nurse was meant for persons with one leg, and sought dismissal of a plea by an acid attack survivor that she be considered for the job.

The hospital, in an affidavit filed in the court, sought dismissal of the woman’s plea against a June 13 notification of AIIMS on recruitment of staff nurses, saying it has acted in due conformity with the rules or notification of the government.

It said the central government had issued a notification on July 29, 2013, identifying the post of nursing officer/nurse and categorising it for persons with disability (PWD) with one leg only. “No new guidelines for identified post have been issued by the government under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” it said.

Advocate Govind Jee, appearing for the 30-year-old woman petitioner, argued that ‘acid attack’ has been added as a ‘specified disability’ with effect from April 19, 2017, the date when the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 came into effect.

“Any decision and notification of the government before commencement of the 2016 Act would have no bearing so far as facts of this case are concerned as exercise to exclude such posts for persons suffering from acid attack in terms of provisions of the 2016 Act has never been done,” he said.

Justice C Hari Shankar listed the plea for further hearing on September 25 after Govind Jee submitted that there was an urgency in the matter as the recruitment result is scheduled to be declared in September 26.

The court, which had earlier directed the Centre and All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to file response to the petition, granted a week’s time to the government to submit its affidavit.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 04:37 IST