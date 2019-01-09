Family of Delhi woman killed in road accident seek out eyewitnesses with banners and pamphlets

Five days after a 21-year-old chartered accountancy student died while riding a scooter on the Outer Ring Road, her family arrived at the spot with banners and pamphlets in the hope of finding motorists who may have witnessed the mishap.

The family suspect that the woman, Kanak Goyal, was a victim of a hit-and-run case and not because she lost control of her vehicle as was believed. The local police, however, believe that no other vehicle was involved in the mishap.

However, police “extended support” to the family, barricaded the stretch and allowed Kanak’s kin to interact with motorists and people in the area who may have witnessed the incident.

The 45-minute long exercise did produce a scooter rider who claimed to have seen Kanak’s scooter hit the road divider, throwing her off the vehicle. While his version of the events did not convince Kanak’s family, Seju P Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer district) said that the man’s statement was “reasonably reliable”, but not the end of the probe.

Kanak lived with her parents and brother in outer Delhi’s Nangloi, about five kilometres from the spot of the mishap. Her father runs a shop in the local market while her 25-year-old brother, Mayank, is a civil service aspirant. Kanak was attending coaching as well as interning with a chartered accountant.

It was to ease her travel between her classes and job that her father had gifted a scooter to her on September 23, about a fortnight ahead of her 21st birthday. “I loved her dearly. I would switch start her scooter before she left for her coaching every morning. Mayank would clean the scooter for her,” said her father Mukesh.

Mayank, who came up with the idea of banners and pamphlets to try and catch the eye of people who may have witnessed the accident, said the mishap occurred sometime between 7.30 am and 8 am on January 2 after Kanak left for office.

“She had learnt riding when she was 18. She never sped and always wore a helmet,” said Mayank on why he believed his sister was hit by another vehicle.

The family got to know of the mishap at 8.06 am when Kanak’s mother received a call from her mobile phone. The caller informed her about the mishap on the Outer Ring Road near Mangolpuri.

“My sister must have been alive to share the phone’s password. Policemen who attended to her told me people were clicking her photos instead of helping her. She had a single injury on her forehead and died of excessive bleeding,” said Mayank. “The errant driver could have helped my sister and I would have forgiven him even if she died. But now I am determined to get the driver punished.”

The Mangolpuri police registered a case of death due to negligence and rash driving. “We went by our general assumption that it was a hit-and-run case. We put in all effort despite the absence of eyewitnesses,” said DCP Kuruvilla.

But Mayank and his family were not satisfied with the police action and came up with the idea of investigating the death by themselves. “It is a busy road and we felt that there would be motorists who take that route at the same time everyday and would have witnessed the mishap,” said Mayank.

DCP Kuruvilla said that the local police formed a team to support the family. “We got the spot barricaded with a police gypsy and allowed the family to family to interact with as many motorists they could,” said the DCP.

The three banners and hundreds of pamphlets carried pictures of Kanak, her scooter, and a small message calling out to potential eyewitnesses. The family then visited local residents, one of who allegedly had heard “a loud sound” at the time of the mishap.

“It is difficult to probe such blind cases of mishaps, but this family made extra efforts to seek justice. We decided to ensure they were satisfied, irrespective of the circumstances of the mishap,” said DCP Kuruvilla.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 10:13 IST