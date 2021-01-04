e-paper
Farmers' protest: Delhi's Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain partially closed

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain partially closed

Apart from the Chilla and Ghazipur borders, seven border that continue to remain completely blocked, are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

The Ghazipur and Chilla borders connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida continue to remain partially blocked on Monday with only one carriageway open for those leaving Delhi. At both the borders, traffic going towards Delhi was diverted, with farmers blocking one carriageway as their agitation against three new farm bills continues. The Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continue to remain completely blocked since November. 

A senior police officer said traffic moving from Delhi to Noida is smooth as usual at Chilla border, while the carriageway leading to Delhi remains blocked. Farmers also continue to block one carriageway on the Delhi-Meerut elevated expressway, while the other one for those exiting Delhi is open with normal traffic, he said.

“We have sufficient deployment of security personnel at both the borders to ensure law and order,” the officer said.

At the Ghazipur border, the NH-24 service lane that has been blocked by the farmers November 27 onwards, also continued to remain closed for traffic on Monday.

Apart from the Chilla and Ghazipur borders, seven border that continue to remain completely blocked, are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders.

Delhi traffic police, in its advisory, asked people to use alternate routes to enter Delhi via Chilla, Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders. The traffic police said that the currently open borders to Haryana are the following Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

In one of their tweets, the Delhi traffic police said, “The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders.”

Police also tweeted, ”Singhu, Auchandi ,Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.”

