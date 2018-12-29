Girls at Delhi shelter home abused by staff, chilli powder in private parts

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday said they found cases of sexual abuse and unhygienic conditions at a shelter home for girls run by an NGO in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, during a surprise inspection.

The commission said employees at the house allegedly abused the girls by administering chilli powder in their private parts as punishment.

Police said they were probing the allegations. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “We have registered an FIR under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act.”

The DCW said the commission’s expert committee conducted a surprise visit at the home that houses 22 inmates on Thursday night. “We got the police to register an FIR. The police told us they had deployed personnel in plainclothes at the home to monitor the activities,” the DCW said in a statement.

According to the statement, the expert committee found during the visit that the inmates were allegedly forced to do household chores and abused by the staff.

“The older girls in the group said they were would be forced to do all chores such as cooking and cleaning toilets since the home did not have sufficient domestic staff. They were also asked to take care of the younger girls,” the DCW said.

The committee members said there was only one cook in the shelter, adding they received complaints related to the quality of food.

The home has girls between the ages of 6 and 15 .

“The committee was appalled at the forms of punishment meted out to young children and teenage girls in the home. The girls mentioned that the home staff forcefully administered chilli powder to them in their private parts as punishment. Other forms of punishment included beating with scales for not keeping the rooms clean. The girls were not permitted to go home during summer and winter vacations,” the statement said.

The commission has informed the Delhi government’s women and child department about the condition of the home, which is to set up an enquiry in the matter.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 08:47 IST