Inter-state bus services resume in Delhi: Here are all the guidelines

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:40 IST

The interstate bus services in Delhi resumed from Tuesday as the three interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) in the national capital was reopened after being shut for more than seven months because of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The number of buses coming from different states, however, will be capped at 50% of pre-Covid times.

As many as 145 buses carrying around 5,800 passengers from the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand arrived in Delhi till 9:30 am on Tuesday

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday reviewed preparations made ahead of the resumption of interstate services and asked officials to ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The states that run their buses to and from Delhi include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Chandigarh. The decision to reopen the ISBTs was taken on October 23 in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal.

India reported 38,310 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 490 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday, which have taken the country’s tally to over 8.26 million. The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease also fell to 541,405 from 561,908 on Monday.

Here are all the SOPs to be followed:

1. According to the guidelines prepared by the Delhi government, the interstate buses will be sanitised by the respective depots of bus operators at the point of origin and before their departure from the respective ISBTs.

2. Thermal checking of both passengers and the bus crew at boarding and at the point of entry to ISBTs will be a must.

3. It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face masks. Buses will run to their seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed.

4. Social distancing will be ensured at the ground station, at the time of boarding of passengers and inside the bus. 5. Social distancing will be done through markers on the ground and waiting areas, similar to the ones in all buses and the metro.