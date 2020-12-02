e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital

Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital

delhi Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi high court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of around 3,499 under-trial prisoners by a further 45 days in order to prevent a further spread of Covid-19 within the jail premises. The decision of the high court was based on the recommendation of the high-powered committee (HPC) constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to contain the pandemic.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in view of the HPC’s recommendation and extended by 45 days the interim bail granted to 3,499 under-trial prisoners so that their surrender does not overwhelm prisons in the national capital, which are already filled beyond capacity.

The committee in its meeting of November 28 had said the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Delhi shows that there is no clear timeline as to when the pandemic will abate and if the interim bails of these prisoners are not extended, they may end up bringing the infection to the jails.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the prison authorities, confirmed that the interim bails have been extended by 45 days by the bench headed by justice Mridul.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In