Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police

Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after an encounter in Delhi.

delhi Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police deployed at Buddha Jayanti Park where an ISIS operative was held with two IED devices.
Police deployed at Buddha Jayanti Park where an ISIS operative was held with two IED devices. (ANI/Twitter)
         

A suspected operative of the Islamic State was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after a shoot out in Dhaula Kuan area of the capital late on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Police said they have also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the man’s possession.

Police identified him as Abdul Yusuf Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

A police team had received information about Khan’s movement in the ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh, following which it laid a trap.

“There was an exchange of fire after which he was arrested. He was a lone wolf who had planned an attack in the national capital. We have recovered a pistol and two IEDs from him. We will share more details during the day,” Pramod Kuswaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said.

