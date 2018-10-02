Kisan rally in Delhi LIVE: Police fire tear gas, use water cannons as farmers pelt stones

A massive march of farmers seek to enter the national capital from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to press for their 15-point charter of demands even as police, anticipating trouble, have set up heavy barricading on the borders and imposed prohibitory orders across east and northeast Delhi to stop them.

Delhi police have imposed prohibitory orders in the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh anticipating law and order problems.

Meanwhile commuters in east Delhi as well as Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to face a harrowing time on the roads with traffic jams and chaos.

Areas such as Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits will be the worst affected by this. Police said that spillover jams are also likely to be seen around Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar phases-I and II, Akshardham Road and Vikas Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police also warned the commuters that the traffic is likely to be thrown out of gear in south Delhi.

Follow live updates here:

11:20am IST Police fire tear gas, use water cannons to disperse protesters Police fire tear gas, use water cannons as farmers pelted stones, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad. #WATCH Visuals from UP-Delhi border where farmers have been stopped during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'. Police use water cannons to disperse protesters after protesters broke the barricades pic.twitter.com/9KUwKgvrwW — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018





10:15am IST Ghaziabad police notify closed roads Ghaziabad Traffic Police say that no vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from UP-Gate. Apart from that, the Hindon elevated road, which takes commuters to Delhi from Raj Nagar Extension, is also closed.





9:45am IST Farmers protest being stopped at Delhi borders “Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don’t tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?” news agency ANI quotes Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait as saying.



