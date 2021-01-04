Loud silencer of scooter, CCTV footage help police crack New Friends Colony, one other robberies

delhi

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 03:11 IST

The noise from the silencer of a scooter, CCTV footage and the detailed description provided by a tea seller helped police arrest a 20-year-old man, who with two of his aides, robbed a man in Ashoka Park near New Friends Colony in south Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.

The arrest of Kapil Mehrania also helped investigators in cracking another robbery case that the suspect and two of his associates had committed in nearby Jamia Nagar minutes earlier, said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

The Ashoka Park robbery, police said, had taken place around 12.45am on Saturday, when a man was walking in the neighbourhood to meet a friend. “Mehrania and two of his friends approached the man and robbed his phone and R1,000 on cash,” said the DCP.

The victim had described the scooter of the accused to be light blue in colour with a loud silencer. When the police checked CCTV footage, they found the scooter had moved towards Mathura Road after the crime. So, the police spoke to some people on the route and met a tea seller who said that three men riding a scooter of the same description had purchased cigarettes from him and then gone to Taimur Nagar.

On the basis of this, the police zeroed down on the scooter rider as Mehrania and arrested him. The DCP said that he was found in possession of a pistol and two bullets.

His interrogation revealed that the same night he and two of his friends had robbed another man in Batla House neighborhood of Jamia Nagar. The police continue to search for the other two suspects.