Man clings to car’s bonnet for nearly 2 km in road rage case near Delhi

In a horrifying incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, a man clung to the bonnet of a hatchback car in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, for more than 2 kilometres.

The incident took place on Wednesday and is reported to have been a case of road rage.

In the video one can see the man clinging for dear life on to the bonnet of the car even as the driver swerves time and again in a bid to dislodge the man.

The man can be heard shouting at the driver to stop the car, but to no avail.

Some passersby finally managed to get the driver to stop the car. The driver of the car was later arrested by the police and an FIR filed against him.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 17:57 IST