  Monday, Jun 25, 2018
Man stabbed to death in Delhi function, say police

The police have detained two persons in connection with the murder. The relatives whom poilce suspects to be attackers, escaped, a police officer said.

delhi Updated: Jun 25, 2018 15:22 IST
Man stabbed to death was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.
Man stabbed to death was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. (Representative Image)

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a family function in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at 9 pm on Sunday in south Delhi’s Tigri area.

The victim, Sunil, was locked in a brawl following which he was stabbed two to three times. The attackers, believed to be relatives of Sunil, escaped, a police officer said.

“We have detained two persons involved in the crime,” the officer said.

A father of two, Sunil was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

