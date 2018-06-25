Man stabbed to death in Delhi function, say police

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a family function in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at 9 pm on Sunday in south Delhi’s Tigri area.

The victim, Sunil, was locked in a brawl following which he was stabbed two to three times. The attackers, believed to be relatives of Sunil, escaped, a police officer said.

“We have detained two persons involved in the crime,” the officer said.

A father of two, Sunil was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.