Man stabbed to death in Delhi function, say police
The police have detained two persons in connection with the murder. The relatives whom poilce suspects to be attackers, escaped, a police officer said.delhi Updated: Jun 25, 2018 15:22 IST
A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a family function in Delhi, police said on Monday.
The incident took place at 9 pm on Sunday in south Delhi’s Tigri area.
The victim, Sunil, was locked in a brawl following which he was stabbed two to three times. The attackers, believed to be relatives of Sunil, escaped, a police officer said.
“We have detained two persons involved in the crime,” the officer said.
A father of two, Sunil was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.