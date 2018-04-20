Mentally ill woman in Delhi slit throat, chop body of eight-month-old son

A mentally disturbed woman allegedly slit the throat of her eight-month-old baby, chopped his body and was found sleeping with it in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened late last night, when the baby boy was with his mother. His two sisters, aged seven and two, were at their grandfather’s residence, the police said. The boy’s father was out for work.

When the father returned home late in the night, he found his wife sleeping with the body of the infant, the police said.

“The woman slit the throat of her son, smashed his face and also chopped the body. She was found sleeping next to it when her husband came back home,” a senior police officer said, adding that she probably realised what she had done and was sleeping with the body out of guilt.

The woman had been undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge for mental health issues, they said, adding she was admitted to a hospital.

