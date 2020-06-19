e-paper
Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi around June 25, says IMD

The conditions may also become favourable for its advance into Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of the western Himalayan region between June 22 and 24, according to the weather department.

delhi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts on Thursday. (PTI)
         

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said conditions may become favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25 even though it is unlikely to progress further till June 21.

The conditions may also become favourable for its advance into Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of the western Himalayan region between June 22 and 24, according to the weather department.

“The monsoon is likely to come around Jharkhand between 22 to 24. The conditions are becoming favourable between June 22 and June 24, during which the monsoon will arrive in parts of Uttar Pradesh and the mountainous regions of the Himalayas. Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR around June 25,” Anand Sharma, IMD’s deputy director general, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts on Thursday.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.5 degree Celsius, three notches above normal.

The weather station at Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature in the city at 46.4 degree Celsius. The Pusa observatory recorded a high of 45.1 degree Celsius.

IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 43 degree and 30 degree Celsius, respectively.

The weather bureau has forecast widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfall likely over North-East, east and adjoining central India, along the west coast and islands.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over rest parts of the country except over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat state where isolated rainfall is likely,” the IMD has said, according to ANI.

