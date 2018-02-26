Najeeb Ahmed missing case: JNU students protest at CBI headquarters

A day before the Najeeb Ahmed case is to be heard in court, students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other universities demonstrated outside the CBI headquarters here on Monday demanding answers about the scholar’s disappearance.

Ahmed, a biotechnology student of JNU, went missing on the night of October 15, 2016, from the university campus after an altercation with some Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students during a hostel election campaign.

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July last year, after the police failed to make any headway in tracing the student hailing from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

The protest on Monday marked 100 days of a similar protest by students against the top investigation agency.

About 250 students, including those from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), clashed with the security forces deployed there to prevent any trespassing during the demonstration.

“The protest was largely peaceful but some of the protesters from AMU who had reached the place a little earlier clashed with the police. At least three were detained by police,” Qasim, Ahmed’s roommate at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel where he lived, told IANS.