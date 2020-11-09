e-paper
Home / Delhi News / NGT pronounces total ban against sale, use of all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from midnight till Nov 30

NGT pronounces total ban against sale, use of all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from midnight till Nov 30

delhi Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People look to buy firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival at Sadar bazar, in New Delhi on November 3, 2020.
People look to buy firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival at Sadar bazar, in New Delhi on November 3, 2020. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday  pronounced a total ban against the sale and use of all firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region from midnight to November 30.

According to new agency ANI, the NGT added that in cities or towns where the air quality is ‘moderate’ or below , only green fire crackers will be sold and the time duration of bursting them will be restricted to two hours during festivals such as Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve as may be specified by the state.

