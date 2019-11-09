Nodal officers to monitor children with disabilities in Delhi govt schools

delhi

The Delhi government’s department of education (DoE) has appointed nodal officers from its own department in each district to deal with all matters related to children with disabilities in government schools and government-aided schools.

The officers will deal with all the matters related to the admission of children with disabilities and the facilities to be provided to them in the schools.

The move, a first in Delhi, is to implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act,2016 properly, the DoE has said. Under the PWD act, every child with disability between the age of six to eighteen years shall have the right to free education in a neighbourhood school, or in a special school. The school campuses should be accessible for these kids and there should be at least one special educator in every school.

In an order issued on Thursday, the DoE said that these nodal officers will submit quarterly reports of the students with disabilities enrolled in the schools falling under their jurisdiction with the directorate. The order mentioned the roles officers are supposed to play including ensuring admission of children with disabilities without any discrimination, equal education opportunities and sports and recreational activities to them, accessibility of building and campus, among others.

With special focus on children with visual and hearing disabilities, the DoE order stated, “Ensure that education to persons who are blind or deaf or both is imparted through most appropriate languages and means of communication.”

Explaining the reason behind the move, a senior DoE official said, “The idea is to retain the students with disabilities enrolled in government schools in Delhi. The nodal officers will also be monitoring the participation of these students in classes.”

Presently, around 20,000 children with disabilities are enrolled across 1,030 government schools across the city. There are 13 districts under the jurisdiction of the DoE.

