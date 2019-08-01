e-paper
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price cut by Rs. 62.50

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates.

delhi Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:24 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs. 574.50 with effect from Wednesday midnight, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.
Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price was on Wednesday cut by Rs. 62.50 per cylinder on softening international rates.

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs. 574.50 with effect from Wednesday midnight, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

“It may be noted that the price of non-subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs. 100.50/cylinder earlier in July 2019 also. Considering this, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs. 163.00/cylinder cumulatively in two months.”

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 07:24 IST

