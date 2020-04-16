Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine

delhi

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:10 IST

A pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi following which District Magistrate South has asked residents of around 72 houses nearby to stay in quarantine, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The report comes a day after all districts in Delhi were classified as hotspots or red zone, while the number coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 1,578 and the death toll stood at 32, according to latest figures released by the health ministry this morning.