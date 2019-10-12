Private CNG vehicles not exempt in Nov Odd-Even stint, no curbs on women drivers, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Private CNG vehicles will come under the ambit of the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme while women drivers will be exempt , Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday while rolling out the list of exemptions for the scheme that will be in place from November 4 to 15 in the national capital.

The Odd-Even plan to tackle pollution during winter was announced by the chief minister on September 13.

Pollution monitoring agencies have predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is expected to plunge to ‘very poor’ levels by Sunday.

In its recommendation the transport department on Friday suggested inclusion of two-wheelers in the odd-even drive only during off-peak hours, which implies that the registered 7.3 million two-wheelers in Delhi and even those crossing or entering the city will be able to ply only from 8am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

“The move is part of a seven-point action plan aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters starting at a point when crop burning starts in neighbouring states,” Kejriwal had said.

According to several studies, New Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital city with vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites, and smoke from the burning of rubbish and crop residue in nearby fields.

In 2017, a joint study conducted by atmospheric scientists of IITs and IIM had revealed that in the first phase of odd-even scheme the levels of pollution declined only by 2%-3%. Only three areas in Delhi—Najafgarh, Shalimar Bagh and Greater Kailash—witnessed 8%-10% drop in pollution due to the odd-even scheme, the study showed.

