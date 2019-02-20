Three of family killed after dumper truck overturns on their Audi in Delhi’s Rohini

A 29-year-old man, his mother and wife were killed and his four-year-old son badly injured when a dumper truck overturned on the family’s Audi car in outer Delhi’s Rohini in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said that the mishap probably occurred while the truck driver was attempting a U-turn at a high speed. The truck driver escaped, but his vehicle has been seized from the spot of mishap.

The family of four, which lives in Rohini sector 15, was returning home after attending an engagement ceremony when the mishap occurred around 1 am. The occupants of the car included Sumit who was behind the wheel, his 27-year-old wife Ruchi, his mother Reeta, 65, and four-year-old son.

The overturned dumper truck at the accident site. (Photo Credit: Delhi Police)

They mishap occurred near ESI Hospital in Rohini Sector 15. A police team rushed the four to a hospital where the adults were declared brought dead while the boy is battling for his life, said the DCP.

