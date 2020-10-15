e-paper
Two Afghan men held with 4.7 kilos of heroin worth ₹12 crore at Delhi airport

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two Afghani men, who had landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, were intercepted by a team of customs officials and 4.7 kilos heroin was recovered from them. The officials said the contraband, worth about ₹12 crore, was found concealed in secret pouches stitched into the bomber jackets that the two men were wearing.

The men were identified as Mohammad Haleem Hashimi, 35, and his associate Nabiullah Habib Zada, 30. Both landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Kabul, Afghanistan, late Tuesday night and just as they crossed the green channel, they were intercepted by the customs officials.

“Both of them were wearing bomber jackets. On the basis of passenger profiling and intelligence inputs, the two men were asked to cooperate for a detailed frisking and baggage check. During frisking, some plastic bags were found concealed in their jackets. When these were cut open, 12 pouches of a white powder were recovered from one jacket while 13 pouches were found concealed in the second jacket,” said a senior officer from Delhi customs, who wished not to be named.

The officer said the powder was later tested and identified as heroin. A total of 4.79 kilos of heroin, worth ₹11.92 crore, was recovered, the officer said. Both passengers have been arrested and sent to Tihar jail, he said.

“During questioning, the two men revealed that they have smuggled drugs into India in the past as well, using a similar modus operandi. Efforts are on to identify the person to whom they were supposed to deliver the consignment. We are also trying to ascertain if the two men are part of a major drugs cartel,” the officer said.

